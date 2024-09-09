Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives $68.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.69.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised Nasdaq from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nasdaq Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $71.95 on Monday. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $74.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nasdaq Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.
Nasdaq Company Profile
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.
