Navcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $5,488.51 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00076466 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00021302 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006961 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000124 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

