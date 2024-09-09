Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Netlist Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NLST opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $301.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43. Netlist has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. Netlist had a negative net margin of 50.76% and a negative return on equity of 356.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netlist will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.

