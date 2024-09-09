New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NJR. Argus upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

NJR opened at $46.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.62.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $275.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.56 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 11.06%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,305 shares in the company, valued at $8,788,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,788,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,198,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,847.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,596. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4,358.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 94,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 91,997 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

