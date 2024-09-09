News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

News has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect News to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

News Stock Performance

Shares of News stock opened at $26.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.49. News has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. News had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that News will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Stories

