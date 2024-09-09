NexGen Energy (NXE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

NexGen Energy (TSE: NXE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 9/4/2024 – NexGen Energy was given a new C$11.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/3/2024 – NexGen Energy was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 8/22/2024 – NexGen Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Ventum Financial from C$12.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/19/2024 – NexGen Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$12.00.
- 8/12/2024 – NexGen Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – NexGen Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2024 – NexGen Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2024 – NexGen Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$12.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2024 – NexGen Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$13.75 to C$13.00.
NexGen Energy Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NXE traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 770,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,112. The firm has a market cap of C$4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.76. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$7.04 and a 12-month high of C$12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.74.
NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at NexGen Energy
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NexGen Energy
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.