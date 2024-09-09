NexGen Energy (NXE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

NexGen Energy (TSE: NXE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/4/2024 – NexGen Energy was given a new C$11.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/3/2024 – NexGen Energy was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/22/2024 – NexGen Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Ventum Financial from C$12.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2024 – NexGen Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$12.00.

8/12/2024 – NexGen Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – NexGen Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – NexGen Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – NexGen Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$12.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – NexGen Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$13.75 to C$13.00.

NexGen Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NXE traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 770,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,112. The firm has a market cap of C$4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.76. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$7.04 and a 12-month high of C$12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.74.

Get NexGen Energy Ltd alerts:

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NexGen Energy

In related news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total value of C$1,395,336.00. In related news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total value of C$1,692,285.00. Also, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total value of C$1,395,336.00. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.