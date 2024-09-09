NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,534 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.9% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 57,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 18,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872 shares in the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 40,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $80.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.49. The company has a market cap of $164.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

