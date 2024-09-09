Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Sold by Trium Capital LLP

Trium Capital LLP cut its holdings in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,340 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXT. Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Nextracker by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 88,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nextracker by 1,033.9% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 91,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 83,145 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 5.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,052,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,218,000 after purchasing an additional 110,707 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nextracker stock opened at $34.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Nextracker Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $62.31.

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $719.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.71 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nextracker from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Nextracker from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Nextracker from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nextracker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

