NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised NNN REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on NNN REIT from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NNN

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $187,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,270,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in NNN REIT in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in NNN REIT by 1,276.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in NNN REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNN REIT Price Performance

Shares of NNN opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. NNN REIT has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.03.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.24). NNN REIT had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 47.39%. The firm had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NNN REIT will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.42%.

NNN REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.