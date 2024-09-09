NRI Wealth Management LC Invests $12.43 Million in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

NRI Wealth Management LC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 9.6% of NRI Wealth Management LC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 63.3% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $533.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $609.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $568.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $543.27.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

