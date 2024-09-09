Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $174.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $170.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.37% from the company’s previous close.

NUE has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $187.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $138.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nucor has a twelve month low of $137.91 and a twelve month high of $203.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.18.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,248,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,359,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,655,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

