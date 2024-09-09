NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shot up 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.42. 1,289,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 4,828,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.15.

The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 592.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 19,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $153,551.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,294.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,544 shares of company stock valued at $761,686. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 25.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter worth about $64,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 44.3% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the period. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

