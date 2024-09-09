Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Trading 8.6% Higher

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.03. 244,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,376,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NUVB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

The firm has a market cap of $767.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff bought 172,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $499,348.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,348.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Xiangmin Cui purchased 336,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,884.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,175,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,203.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff purchased 172,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $499,348.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 172,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,348.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 596,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,500 in the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,534,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,424,000 after acquiring an additional 219,533 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 81.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 528,660 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 551.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,794 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $1,510,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 198.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 421,563 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

