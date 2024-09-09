Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.21

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.21 and last traded at $40.38, with a volume of 38310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

