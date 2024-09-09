NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $88.14

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $88.14 and last traded at $88.71, with a volume of 8173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVEE

NV5 Global Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.58.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.58 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 3.49%. NV5 Global’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 3,119 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $293,186.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $293,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward H. Codispoti sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $69,509.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,326.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NV5 Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 950,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,617,000 after buying an additional 35,291 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 275,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 439.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 191,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after buying an additional 18,625 shares during the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NV5 Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.