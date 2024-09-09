Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000. Allstate makes up 0.7% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.76.

Allstate Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ALL opened at $185.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $105.85 and a 12-month high of $191.33.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 81.24%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,938 shares of company stock valued at $36,122,740. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

