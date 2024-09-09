Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 20,460 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 22,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.8% in the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 87,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.03.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.