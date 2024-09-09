Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 931 Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the second quarter valued at $416,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in Chemed during the second quarter worth about $5,274,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 54.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 19.5% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 317,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,510,000 after buying an additional 51,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George J. Walsh III sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.95, for a total value of $115,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,615.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, Director George J. Walsh III sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.95, for a total value of $115,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,615.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.63, for a total value of $1,139,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,229,828.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,573. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Stock Down 0.4 %

Chemed stock opened at $571.44 on Monday. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $492.84 and a 12-month high of $654.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $561.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $580.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). Chemed had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.76%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

