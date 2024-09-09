Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,368 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 74.3% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 975.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $16,374,438. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,497 shares of company stock worth $6,732,150 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $13.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIVN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

