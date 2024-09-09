Oak Thistle LLC Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. TD Cowen cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $289.51 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $207.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

