Oak Thistle LLC Has $610,000 Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 85.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,746 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $948,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.31, for a total value of $5,083,653.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,883.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $101,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,686 shares in the company, valued at $380,530.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.31, for a total value of $5,083,653.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,883.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,562 shares of company stock valued at $23,241,279 over the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN opened at $147.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.35. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.63 and a 1 year high of $283.48. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 3.36.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COIN shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday. Compass Point cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Coinbase Global

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.