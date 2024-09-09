Oak Thistle LLC Invests $573,000 in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Silgan by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 352,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,909,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Silgan by 31.8% during the second quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 47,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 11,329 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Silgan by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Silgan by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 44,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in Silgan by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $78,464.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLGN opened at $50.48 on Monday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Silgan had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Silgan from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Silgan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

