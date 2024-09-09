Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $484,000 Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVY. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 936.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $2,137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,004,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $608,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,719,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $2,137,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,004,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $12,545,087. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.96.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.8 %

AVY opened at $216.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.21 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

