Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $704,000 Investment in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 179.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR opened at $122.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $126.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.46 and a 200 day moving average of $117.31.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $565.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 42.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LAMR. Citigroup lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.25.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

