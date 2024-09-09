Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $2,224,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at about $2,422,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $839,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 3,276,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,755,000 after purchasing an additional 125,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Flowers Foods stock opened at $23.44 on Monday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 162.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.