Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,588 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.6% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,332.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,993 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $459,245,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $493,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $87.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $159.49 billion, a PE ratio of 95.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.