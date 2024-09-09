Oak Thistle LLC Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 125.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,770 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,669 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 0.7% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Price Performance
CMCSA opened at $39.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.82. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11.
Comcast Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
