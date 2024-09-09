Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,854 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Community Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 37,313 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 3,672 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 50,552 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,146 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 251.1% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 29,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 20,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $106.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $102.27 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.02. The company has a market cap of $123.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

