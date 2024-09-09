Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,161,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 121,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 196.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after buying an additional 70,625 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.2 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $97.18 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $76.26 and a one year high of $108.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.84, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -475.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

