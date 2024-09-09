OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Holdings Boosted by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,057 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 53,190 shares during the quarter. OFG Bancorp makes up approximately 2.9% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. X Square Capital LLC owned about 0.36% of OFG Bancorp worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 147.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $90,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 206.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on OFG. Hovde Group lifted their price target on OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $43.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average of $38.56. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.18 and a 52 week high of $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. OFG Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OFG Bancorp

In related news, Director Jorge Colon sold 33,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $1,512,794.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,125.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.