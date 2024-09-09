OMG Network (OMG) Price Up 9.3% Over Last 7 Days

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $31.83 million and approximately $6.68 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OMG Network has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00042444 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00013515 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000100 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

