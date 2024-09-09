Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Down 2.9%

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.92 and last traded at $43.98. 53,567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 522,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMCL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Omnicell from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Omnicell Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average of $31.12.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.37. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 248.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 121.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Omnicell by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

