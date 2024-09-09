ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.36.

OGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Shares of OGS opened at $68.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.10. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.89. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $354.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 6.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,598,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,590,000 after buying an additional 272,923 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,098,000 after acquiring an additional 52,740 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,470,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,657,000 after purchasing an additional 147,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 52.9% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,058,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,317,000 after purchasing an additional 366,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

