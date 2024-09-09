OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of OPGN opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88. OpGen has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $38.40.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 1,827.76% and a negative net margin of 1,140.36%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OpGen

About OpGen

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in OpGen, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPGN Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 331,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned 2.63% of OpGen at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

