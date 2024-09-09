OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
OpGen Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of OPGN opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88. OpGen has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $38.40.
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 1,827.76% and a negative net margin of 1,140.36%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OpGen
About OpGen
OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OpGen
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.