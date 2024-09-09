OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Down 3.3%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 623,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 7,917,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OPK shares. StockNews.com upgraded OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on OPKO Health from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other OPKO Health news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $1,331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,508,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,434,097.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 736,644 shares of company stock worth $23,874,134. 47.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 800.0% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 44,422,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,528,000 after buying an additional 39,486,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,733,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after buying an additional 183,754 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at $1,840,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 18.2% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 107.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,253,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 648,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

