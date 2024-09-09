Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Oracle Trading Down 1.4 %

ORCL traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,450,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,099,454. Oracle has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $146.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.62. The firm has a market cap of $385.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

