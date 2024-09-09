Orchid Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.54 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0695 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $68.05 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00009146 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00013334 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,940.96 or 1.00106078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007913 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007804 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06824716 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $1,420,781.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

