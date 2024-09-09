Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Acquired by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,950 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,388,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $356,670,000 after purchasing an additional 63,943 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,313,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,552,000 after purchasing an additional 196,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,304 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,220,000 after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,041,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,910,000 after purchasing an additional 35,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Ormat Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

ORA stock opened at $72.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $78.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.53.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $212.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Insider Transactions at Ormat Technologies

In other news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $32,436.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,561 shares in the company, valued at $266,754.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Further Reading

