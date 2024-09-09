PagSeguro Digital’s (PAGS) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $6.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.11.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.58. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.95.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $874.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at $1,212,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 18.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,813,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 123,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 94,989 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

