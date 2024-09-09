PAID Network (PAID) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $20.16 Million

PAID Network (PAID) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. PAID Network has a market cap of $20.16 million and approximately $13,778.81 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

PAID Network’s total supply is 590,840,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,107,911 tokens. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 590,840,387.16 with 428,107,911.06 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.04708668 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

