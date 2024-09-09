Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Up 12.2%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 12.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.13 and last traded at $34.04. Approximately 56,051,656 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 54,227,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.21.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 13.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,510,630 shares in the company, valued at $46,663,360.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 14,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $429,870.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,666,625.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,510,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,663,360.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 702,242 shares of company stock valued at $21,540,409. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after buying an additional 6,466,596 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 183.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 102,479 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 185.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 49,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

