Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Sold by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 147,100 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $901,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 146,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 72,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PAAS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.87. The stock had a trading volume of 303,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $24.27.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $686.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -86.96%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

