Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Parsons by 18,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in Parsons by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on Parsons from $68.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parsons from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parsons has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $95.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 510.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.91. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $53.56 and a 1-year high of $95.88.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 0.89%. Analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

