Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Hits New 52-Week High at $98.01

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.01 and last traded at $96.74, with a volume of 173346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Parsons from $68.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Parsons from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

Get Parsons alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PSN

Parsons Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 510.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 0.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Parsons

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSN. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parsons by 2.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Parsons by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Parsons by 17.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 23.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.