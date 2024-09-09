Pathway Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 163,441 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 163,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,983,000. AON comprises about 75.7% of Pathway Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pathway Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of AON at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in AON by 66.2% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 36,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $519,000. YCG LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 0.4% in the second quarter. YCG LLC now owns 140,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,361,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AON by 23.6% in the second quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 262,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,059,000 after acquiring an additional 50,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in AON by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.27.

AON Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $348.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $350.28.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.