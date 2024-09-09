Patrick George Oliver Purchases 5,000 Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNEGet Free Report) Director Patrick George Oliver bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.71 per share, with a total value of C$18,550.00.

Patrick George Oliver also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, July 23rd, Patrick George Oliver purchased 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.98 per share, with a total value of C$24,900.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 9th, Patrick George Oliver acquired 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,640.00.

Bonterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Bonterra Energy stock opened at C$3.74 on Monday. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$3.67 and a one year high of C$7.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$139.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.34.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNEGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$62.14 million during the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 7.07%. Research analysts expect that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.317218 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

