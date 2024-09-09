PayPal USD (PYUSD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $859.21 Million

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. PayPal USD has a market capitalization of $859.21 million and $27.10 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One PayPal USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 859,315,341 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 876,184,697.855808. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99973684 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $14,764,898.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

