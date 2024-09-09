Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$56.77.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday.

TSE PPL opened at C$54.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$50.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$38.79 and a 52 week high of C$55.38.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.99 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 20.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.3867748 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total transaction of C$213,251.68. In other news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total transaction of C$1,965,933.60. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total transaction of C$213,251.68. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

