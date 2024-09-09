Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.45

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$55.45 and last traded at C$55.29, with a volume of 3294918 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$54.91.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 5th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.77.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of C$32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.3867748 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total transaction of C$1,965,933.60. In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total transaction of C$213,251.68. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total value of C$1,965,933.60. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

