Perspective Therapeutics’ (CATX) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

CATX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CATX

Perspective Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE CATX traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 262,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,528. Perspective Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Johan M. Spoor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,757 shares in the company, valued at $160,956.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lori A. Woods purchased 4,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 159,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Johan M. Spoor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,956.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,387 shares of company stock valued at $184,656. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATX. Sykon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 37,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.